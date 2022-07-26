SQ looking for thieves in Quebec town devastated by tornado
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has increased surveillance in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, a town in the Laurentians that was devastated by a tornado last Saturday to combat possible thefts.
Authorities are inviting anyone who is a victim or witness to a crime to call 911.
Proof of residency is now required for people to access the disaster zones to evict curious people who want to see the damage.
Approximately 20 homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado, with winds of roughly 200 km/h.
Locals are now also standing guard to restrict access to streets where damaged homes are located.
Meanwhile, Hydro-Quebec says it is making progress toward restoring power to several hundred customers in the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.
The Crown corporation points out that the tornado caused significant damage to its distribution network in places that are difficult to access.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hydro-Quebec counted 178 customers in the Laurentians without power out of a total of nearly 363,000.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022.
