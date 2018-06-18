

CTV Montreal





It was a sleepless night for Montreal Police, who are investigating three violent altercations that occurred overnight.

Beat-down in Montreal North

Two men were involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and Jean-Meunier in Montreal North.

When police arrived on-scene, they found a 53-year-old man - unconscious and intoxicated.

Police said the man was hospitalized, but his condition is still unstable.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify and locate the suspect.

Around 9:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested. He could face charges of aggravated assault.

A second suspect, 33, was arrested later that night.

Stabbing at Peace Park

(Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)

Around 10 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing in Parc de la Paix on Saint-Dominique and Place du Marche in the Ville Marie borough.

According to witnesses, a man was lying on a park bench when he was approached by a stranger, who stabbed him in the upper body.

The suspect fled the scene, headed north on Saint-Dominique after the assault.

Police, however, believe the man will survive his injuries.

Good Samaritan assaulted at Jardins Gamelin

(Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)

Less than an hour later, and only a few blocks away, bystanders phoned 911 to alert them to a fight at Parc Emilie Gamelin, at the corner of Berri and de Maisoneuve.

Police found a man, 20, with upper body injuries.

The victim was reportedly injured by knife while intervening in a conflict between a man and a woman in the park

They believe the altercation may be drug-related. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but witnesses were able to identify him.

Police are currently trying to locate him.