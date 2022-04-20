Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment

A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

The man's 75-year-old father was found dead in an apartment Tuesday evening.

Vithushan Aran was formally charged at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers arrived at an apartment on Logan St., near the intersection of D'Iberville St., shortly after 9:30 p.m. after responding to a noise complaint.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim seriously injured with stab wounds. They unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead on-site.

SPVM on the scene of a stabbing in Hochelaga (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

They arrested the 28-year-old man who was also in the apartment. Police told media at the time they believed it was a family altercation, but couldn't confirm at first the relationship between the two.

Wednesday morning, spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told CTV the younger man was indeed the son.

They were the only two in the apartment at the time, she said, but there were several other witnesses in the building who are now being interviewed by investigators.

The killing marked the eighth homicide so far this year in Montreal.

-- With files from The Canadian Press