MONTREAL -- Some schools are closed and buses have been cancelled Thursday morning following a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.

Here is a list of the schools that are closed (it will be updated):

SIR WILFRID LAURIER SCHOOL BOARD

The school board notes that all staff is still expected to report to work and the daycares will be open.

  • Arundel Elementary School
  • CDC Lachute
  • Franklin Hill Elementary School
  • Grenville Elementary School
  • Joliette Elementary School
  • Joliette High School
  • Lake of Two Mountains High School
  • Laurentia Elementary School
  • Laurentian Elementary School
  • Laurentian Regional High School
  • McCaig Elementary School
  • Mountainview Elementary School
  • Morin Heights Elementary School
  • Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Elementary School
  • Pinewood Elementary School
  • Rawdon Elementary School
  • Rosemere High School
  • Sainte-Agathe Academy
  • Sainte-Adele Elementary School
  • St-Jude Elementary School

The school board adds its schools in Laval are open, but students and parents should expect some bus delays.

Vanguard School in Saint-Laurent is also closed for the day. 