Some schools closed, buses cancelled due to Montreal snowfall warning
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:22AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:24AM EST
MONTREAL -- Some schools are closed and buses have been cancelled Thursday morning following a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.
Here is a list of the schools that are closed (it will be updated):
SIR WILFRID LAURIER SCHOOL BOARD
The school board notes that all staff is still expected to report to work and the daycares will be open.
- Arundel Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
- Franklin Hill Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Lake of Two Mountains High School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- McCaig Elementary School
- Mountainview Elementary School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Elementary School
- Pinewood Elementary School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Rosemere High School
- Sainte-Agathe Academy
- Sainte-Adele Elementary School
- St-Jude Elementary School
The school board adds its schools in Laval are open, but students and parents should expect some bus delays.
Vanguard School in Saint-Laurent is also closed for the day.