MONTREAL -- Some schools are closed and buses have been cancelled Thursday morning following a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.

Here is a list of the schools that are closed (it will be updated):

SIR WILFRID LAURIER SCHOOL BOARD

The school board notes that all staff is still expected to report to work and the daycares will be open.

Arundel Elementary School

CDC Lachute

Franklin Hill Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Joliette Elementary School

Joliette High School

Lake of Two Mountains High School

Laurentia Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

Laurentian Regional High School

McCaig Elementary School

Mountainview Elementary School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Elementary School

Pinewood Elementary School

Rawdon Elementary School

Rosemere High School

Sainte-Agathe Academy

Sainte-Adele Elementary School

St-Jude Elementary School

The school board adds its schools in Laval are open, but students and parents should expect some bus delays.

Vanguard School in Saint-Laurent is also closed for the day.