MONTREAL -- Some residents in Montreal have refused the newly approved AstraZenea vaccine when they show up to their appointment as fears grow about potential side effects.

The Montreal North health authority reported less 8 per cent of eligible people declined the vaccine on Saturday once they found out they were set to receive the AstraZeneca shot.

"Because of the negative publicity surrounding this vaccine, we have indeed had to reassure some people," wrote spokesperson Emilie Jacob in an email to CTV Montreal. "We are taking the time to provide them with valid information about this vaccine so that they can make an informed decision."

Other centres are seeing people decline the vaccine as well. The Centre West health authority, which runs the Decarie Square mass vaccination clinic, said "some individuals" also refused it over the weekend, but did not provide more details.

Carl Theriault, a spokesperson for CIUSSS West Central Montreal, said the vaccine is safe for use in the population.

"It is important to remember that this vaccine was approved by Health Canada," he wrote in a statement to CTV Montreal. "Like the other vaccines, this one prevents the severe form of COVID-19."

Multiple European countries have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports the dose could cause blood clots in patients.

There are no reports of blood clots in patients in Canada.

Ireland temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following a report from Norway of patients developing blood clots post inoculation.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday said there were four new cases of serious blood clotting in adults after taking the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said that, as of 10 March, there were just 30 reports of clots among almost 5 million people given the vaccine across Europe.

AstraZeneca on Sunday said it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company statement said.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig and Reuters.