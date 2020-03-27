MONTREAL -- While the Quebec government earlier this week announced that all non-essential services and businesses in the province will shut down until April 13, Montreal-area motorists will still see road construction work underway throughout the area.

Quebec's Ministry of Transport on Friday specificed that repair work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Mercier Bridge will continue as planned throughout the shutdown.

Urgent maintenance and emergency repair work on roads and highways maintained by the province will also be performed as needed, the ministry said.

On Monday, the government of Quebec issued an official list of essential services and businesses that could continue to operate through the three-week shutdown, which aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province.