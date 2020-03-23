MONTREAL -- All non-essential businesses and services in the province of Quebec are shut down for three weeks, tentatively scheduled to re-open April 13.

The Quebec government has issued its list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through while the non-essential ones are closed.

The government's complete list is below. (The list is to be updated continuously, the government said, so check back regularly to get the most up-to-date list):

HEALTH SERVICES AND SOCIAL SERVICES

  • All occupations in the health and social services network
  • Pre-hospital emergency services (paramedics, dispatchers)
  • Private professional resource offices (health network)
  • Pharmacies
  • Dentists (emergency consultations)
  • Optometry (emergency services)
  • Intermediate resources and private seniors' residences
  • Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable
  • Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)
  • 811 and 911 call center workers
  • Héma Québec
  • Transplant-Quebec
  • Red Cross
  • National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ)
  • Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)
  • Commission des normes, de l'equite, de sante et de la securite du travail
  • Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)
  • Veterinarians
  • Animal shelters
  • Enterprises manufacturing vaccines or by-products to produce vaccines
  • Independent placement agencies in the field of health services and social services
  • Private IV clinics
  • Joint Procurement groups

PUBLIC SECURITY SERVICES

  • Police services, including dispatch of emergency calls (municipal and Sûreté du Québec)
  • Fire services
  • Correctional services
  • Special constables
  • Highway controllers
  • Wildlife protection officers
  • Security agencies
  • Ministry of Public Security (civil security and coroners)
  • Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations
  • Communication services
  • Enterprises involved in environmental emergencies

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

  • Quebec government departments and bodies
  • Childcare workers and support staff for emergency childcare services
  • Online higher education
  • Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens
  • Food inspection
  • Waste collection
  • Government Air Services
  • Suicide prevention centre
  • Assistance services for victims of domestic violence
  • Food banks
  • Income security and social security
  • Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.)
  • Courts of Justice and administrative tribunals, for matters they deem urgent
  • Legal services (lawyers, notaries, bailiffs, translators and other workers)
  • Professional orders - public protection component
  • Priority union activities

MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURES

  • Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)
  • Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)
  • Construction, maintenance and maintenance of essential activities linked in particular to public and private infrastructure which may involve a risk to public health and safety (private dam, management of dangerous and radioactive materials, etc.)
  • Sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)
  • IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)
  • Data centres

MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES

  • Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)
  • Production of necessary inputs for essential sectors
  • Pulp and paper sector
  • Manufacture of medical instruments
  • Chemical manufacturing
  • Manufacturing of sanitary products
  • Manufacturing of microelectronics components
  • Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities
  • Defence manufacturing and maintenance

BUSINESSES

  • Grocery stores and other food businesses
  • Pharmacies
  • Convenience stores
  • Large stores outside shopping centres (offering grocery, pharmacy or hardware services)
  • Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)
  • Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
  • Furniture and appliance stores (online or telephone sales only)
  • Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries
  • Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)
  • Hotels
  • Cleaners and laundromats
  • Medical and orthopedic trade
  • Pet food stores and supplies
  • Movers
  • Work equipment (safety and protection)

MEDIA AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

  • Telecommunications (network and equipment)
  • Cable operators
  • Printers (solely for printing newspapers)
  • National media
  • Local media
  • Communications agencies (advertising, production, feedback)

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

  • Financial services (Financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods)
  • Insurance services (telephone service)
  • Payroll services
  • Accounting services
  • Financial market services
  • Placement agencies

BUILDING SECTOR

  • Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes
  • Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services
  • Rental equipment

BUILDING MAINTENANCE AND UPKEEP SERVICES

  • Cleaning, upkeep and pest management
  • Building maintenance (elevators, ventilation, alarm systems, etc.)
  • Household appliance maintenance and repair

PRIORITY SERVICES IN THE FIELD OF TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

  • Public transit services and passenger services
  • Ports and airports
  • Maintenance of locomotives, aircraft and boats and essential air operations (air transportation)
  • Supply and distribution of foodstuffs, grocery stores and convenience stores
  • Transportation, storage and distribution of goods
  • Snow removal and road maintenance
  • Service stations and mechanical repair of cars, tow trucks and trucking services and specialized equipment for essential industries and roadside assistance
  • Remunerated passenger transportation and paratransit services
  • Postal, courier and parcel delivery services

You can consult the complete list online here.