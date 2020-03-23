Quebec's COVID-19 shutdown is on: Here are the essential businesses and services staying open
MONTREAL -- All non-essential businesses and services in the province of Quebec are shut down for three weeks, tentatively scheduled to re-open April 13.
The Quebec government has issued its list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through while the non-essential ones are closed.
The government's complete list is below. (The list is to be updated continuously, the government said, so check back regularly to get the most up-to-date list):
HEALTH SERVICES AND SOCIAL SERVICES
- All occupations in the health and social services network
- Pre-hospital emergency services (paramedics, dispatchers)
- Private professional resource offices (health network)
- Pharmacies
- Dentists (emergency consultations)
- Optometry (emergency services)
- Intermediate resources and private seniors' residences
- Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable
- Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)
- 811 and 911 call center workers
- Héma Québec
- Transplant-Quebec
- Red Cross
- National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ)
- Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)
- Commission des normes, de l'equite, de sante et de la securite du travail
- Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)
- Veterinarians
- Animal shelters
- Enterprises manufacturing vaccines or by-products to produce vaccines
- Independent placement agencies in the field of health services and social services
- Private IV clinics
- Joint Procurement groups
PUBLIC SECURITY SERVICES
- Police services, including dispatch of emergency calls (municipal and Sûreté du Québec)
- Fire services
- Correctional services
- Special constables
- Highway controllers
- Wildlife protection officers
- Security agencies
- Ministry of Public Security (civil security and coroners)
- Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations
- Communication services
- Enterprises involved in environmental emergencies
GOVERNMENT SERVICES
- Quebec government departments and bodies
- Childcare workers and support staff for emergency childcare services
- Online higher education
- Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens
- Food inspection
- Waste collection
- Government Air Services
- Suicide prevention centre
- Assistance services for victims of domestic violence
- Food banks
- Income security and social security
- Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.)
- Courts of Justice and administrative tribunals, for matters they deem urgent
- Legal services (lawyers, notaries, bailiffs, translators and other workers)
- Professional orders - public protection component
- Priority union activities
MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURES
- Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)
- Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)
- Construction, maintenance and maintenance of essential activities linked in particular to public and private infrastructure which may involve a risk to public health and safety (private dam, management of dangerous and radioactive materials, etc.)
- Sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)
- IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)
- Data centres
MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES
- Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)
- Production of necessary inputs for essential sectors
- Pulp and paper sector
- Manufacture of medical instruments
- Chemical manufacturing
- Manufacturing of sanitary products
- Manufacturing of microelectronics components
- Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities
- Defence manufacturing and maintenance
BUSINESSES
- Grocery stores and other food businesses
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
- Large stores outside shopping centres (offering grocery, pharmacy or hardware services)
- Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)
- Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
- Furniture and appliance stores (online or telephone sales only)
- Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries
- Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)
- Hotels
- Cleaners and laundromats
- Medical and orthopedic trade
- Pet food stores and supplies
- Movers
- Work equipment (safety and protection)
MEDIA AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
- Telecommunications (network and equipment)
- Cable operators
- Printers (solely for printing newspapers)
- National media
- Local media
- Communications agencies (advertising, production, feedback)
BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
- Financial services (Financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods)
- Insurance services (telephone service)
- Payroll services
- Accounting services
- Financial market services
- Placement agencies
BUILDING SECTOR
- Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes
- Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services
- Rental equipment
BUILDING MAINTENANCE AND UPKEEP SERVICES
- Cleaning, upkeep and pest management
- Building maintenance (elevators, ventilation, alarm systems, etc.)
- Household appliance maintenance and repair
PRIORITY SERVICES IN THE FIELD OF TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS
- Public transit services and passenger services
- Ports and airports
- Maintenance of locomotives, aircraft and boats and essential air operations (air transportation)
- Supply and distribution of foodstuffs, grocery stores and convenience stores
- Transportation, storage and distribution of goods
- Snow removal and road maintenance
- Service stations and mechanical repair of cars, tow trucks and trucking services and specialized equipment for essential industries and roadside assistance
- Remunerated passenger transportation and paratransit services
- Postal, courier and parcel delivery services
