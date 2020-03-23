MONTREAL -- All non-essential businesses and services in the province of Quebec are shut down for three weeks, tentatively scheduled to re-open April 13.

The Quebec government has issued its list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through while the non-essential ones are closed.

The government's complete list is below. (The list is to be updated continuously, the government said, so check back regularly to get the most up-to-date list):

HEALTH SERVICES AND SOCIAL SERVICES

All occupations in the health and social services network

Pre-hospital emergency services (paramedics, dispatchers)

Private professional resource offices (health network)

Pharmacies

Dentists (emergency consultations)

Optometry (emergency services)

Intermediate resources and private seniors' residences

Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable

Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)

811 and 911 call center workers

Héma Québec

Transplant-Quebec

Red Cross

National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ)

Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)

Commission des normes, de l'equite, de sante et de la securite du travail

Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)

Veterinarians

Animal shelters

Enterprises manufacturing vaccines or by-products to produce vaccines

Independent placement agencies in the field of health services and social services

Private IV clinics

Joint Procurement groups

PUBLIC SECURITY SERVICES

Police services, including dispatch of emergency calls (municipal and Sûreté du Québec)

Fire services

Correctional services

Special constables

Highway controllers

Wildlife protection officers

Security agencies

Ministry of Public Security (civil security and coroners)

Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations

Communication services

Enterprises involved in environmental emergencies

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Quebec government departments and bodies

Childcare workers and support staff for emergency childcare services

Online higher education

Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens

Food inspection

Waste collection

Government Air Services

Suicide prevention centre

Assistance services for victims of domestic violence

Food banks

Income security and social security

Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.)

Courts of Justice and administrative tribunals, for matters they deem urgent

Legal services (lawyers, notaries, bailiffs, translators and other workers)

Professional orders - public protection component

Priority union activities

MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURES

Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)

Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)

Construction, maintenance and maintenance of essential activities linked in particular to public and private infrastructure which may involve a risk to public health and safety (private dam, management of dangerous and radioactive materials, etc.)

Sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)

IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)

Data centres

MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES

Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)

Production of necessary inputs for essential sectors

Pulp and paper sector

Manufacture of medical instruments

Chemical manufacturing

Manufacturing of sanitary products

Manufacturing of microelectronics components

Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities

Defence manufacturing and maintenance

BUSINESSES

Grocery stores and other food businesses

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Large stores outside shopping centres (offering grocery, pharmacy or hardware services)

Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

Furniture and appliance stores (online or telephone sales only)

Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries

Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)

Hotels

Cleaners and laundromats

Medical and orthopedic trade

Pet food stores and supplies

Movers

Work equipment (safety and protection)

MEDIA AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Telecommunications (network and equipment)

Cable operators

Printers (solely for printing newspapers)

National media

Local media

Communications agencies (advertising, production, feedback)

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Financial services (Financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods)

Insurance services (telephone service)

Payroll services

Accounting services

Financial market services

Placement agencies

BUILDING SECTOR

Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes

Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services

Rental equipment

BUILDING MAINTENANCE AND UPKEEP SERVICES

Cleaning, upkeep and pest management

Building maintenance (elevators, ventilation, alarm systems, etc.)

Household appliance maintenance and repair

PRIORITY SERVICES IN THE FIELD OF TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

Public transit services and passenger services

Ports and airports

Maintenance of locomotives, aircraft and boats and essential air operations (air transportation)

Supply and distribution of foodstuffs, grocery stores and convenience stores

Transportation, storage and distribution of goods

Snow removal and road maintenance

Service stations and mechanical repair of cars, tow trucks and trucking services and specialized equipment for essential industries and roadside assistance

Remunerated passenger transportation and paratransit services

Postal, courier and parcel delivery services

You can consult the complete list online here.