Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work

The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening.

Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.

The federation of health-care workers' unions (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé - FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, is holding another two-day strike on Thursday and Friday, affecting the vast majority of health-care institutions in Quebec.

For the time being, the public sector inter-union common front and the FIQ are not announcing any new strike days.

"For the moment, we want to give negotiations a chance, but we remain ready," the FIQ announced on Friday.

As for the Common Front, which is made up of the FTQ, CSN, CSQ and APTS, it is due to meet on Sunday to take stock of the negotiations after holding three more strike days this week.

Its 420,000 members were, therefore, back at work on Friday.

Negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements are continuing with the Quebec government.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault said he was prepared to improve his offer if the unions concerned showed more "flexibility" in the organization of work.

The unions replied that they were waiting to see what this improved offer would include before commenting.

They felt they were already showing "flexibility."