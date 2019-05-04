Featured Video
Social workers call for more resources following seven-year-old's death
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 4, 2019 4:36PM EDT
Quebec's order of social workers says its members need more time and less pressure to properly do their jobs.
Order president Guylaine Ouimette held a press conference Friday in reaction to the death of a seven-year-old girl who had a long history with the province's youth protection system.
Local police found the girl shortly before noon Monday at a home in Granby, Que., about 80 kilometres east of Montreal. She died a day later in hospital.
Two adults -- identified by people close to the family as the girl's father, 30, and his partner, 35 -- were arrested in connection with the death.
Ouimette did not want to comment directly on the girl's case because it involved members of the order.
But she says social workers are often in conflict between fulfilling their job descriptions and properly caring for young people and families.
On Saturday Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette responded to accusations that austerity measures and reforms put in place during his tenure as health minister contributed to the death.
"That issue is a very clear and simple issue. It has no relationship with my reforms whatsover. This child, that went through a dramatic situation that ended in death, was taken care of by the system from birth. Birth was seven years ago. It has nothing to do with my reforms," he said. "A judge made a decision to send that child back to that family. I say today that everybody did their job correctly in regards to the rules and laws in place. That points to the fact there's a problem with the law."
Latest Montreal News
- Liberal leadership race set to begin but few candidates ready to come forward
- International autism researchers put their technology on display at Montreal conference
- Group of 20 Quebecers to split $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Ile Bizard residents fighting for right to build dikes
- Flood levels stable but officials keep eye on weather forecast