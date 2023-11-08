MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec

    Freezing rain

    Nearly five centimetres of snow are forecasted to hit the ground Thursday morning in southwestern Quebec, but the streets likely won't stay coated for long. 

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says the snow could give way to freezing rain by mid-afternoon.

    "Snow and freezing precipitation could make the roads very slippery on Thursday. As a result, road conditions could become difficult, particularly during the morning rush hour in urban areas," reads a notice from the agency.

    Temperatures in the Montreal area will drop to a low of -5 C overnight Wednesday (-9 C with the wind chill), warming up throughout the morning Thursday.

    By Friday, temperatures could rise to a high of 6 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News