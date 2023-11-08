Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec

Nearly five centimetres of snow are forecasted to hit the ground Thursday morning in southwestern Quebec, but the streets likely won't stay coated for long.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the snow could give way to freezing rain by mid-afternoon.

"Snow and freezing precipitation could make the roads very slippery on Thursday. As a result, road conditions could become difficult, particularly during the morning rush hour in urban areas," reads a notice from the agency.

Temperatures in the Montreal area will drop to a low of -5 C overnight Wednesday (-9 C with the wind chill), warming up throughout the morning Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures could rise to a high of 6 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.