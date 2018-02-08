Smoky fire injures seven people
Montreal firefighters scale ladders as they fight a triplex fire on Pie IX Blvd. on Feb. 8, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 4:25PM EST
Seven people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and in one case, hypothermia, on Thursday after a fire in Montreal.
The fire started about 9:30 a-m in the second-floor kitchen of a triplex on Pie-IX Boulevard near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue.
Twelve residents of the six-unit building were forced out by the fire, which spread quickly to the third floor and the roof.
About 120 firefighters were needed to battle the five-alarm fire said Montreal Fire Dept. chief of Operations Danny Ciavaglia, and it took three hours to bring the blaze under control,
The injured included a family of four with two very young children, according to Urgences Santé.