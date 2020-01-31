MONTREAL -- A smog warning is still in effect for the Greater Montreal area Monday as high concentrations of pollutants are expected to infiltrate the air.

According to Environment Canada, this could "result in poor air quality, especially in urban areas where pollutant emissions are higher."

The agency first issued the smog warning Friday, stating high levels of pollution will persist until late morning, but the air quality should get better by the evening.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease," Environment Canada warns. "It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted."

Officials note that doing things like limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, using public transit, reducing driving speed and not letting car engines idle are ways Montrealers can help improve air quality.

"In Quebec, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter," Environment Canada states. "This activity generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation."

Symptoms of sensitivity to air pollution include:

Eye irritation,

Wheezing or difficulty breathing,

Irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract (coughing),

Shortness of breath, especially during physical activity.

You should consult a doctor as soon as possible if you have any of these symptoms:

Chest tightness,

Pain when breathing deeply,

Difficulty breathing, despite not having engaged in physical activity.

If you have questions regarding your health, call Info-Santé at 811.