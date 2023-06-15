Smog from forest fires reaches several Quebec regions, including Montreal
Some 127 forest fires remain active in Quebec on Thursday morning, and their smoke is expected to cover a large part of the province during the day.
Environment Canada issued smog warnings for several areas of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Laurentians and the Outaouais early on Tuesday. The poor air quality is due to high concentrations of fine particles as a result of the forest fires, the agency said.
The smoke is then expected to reach the St. Lawrence Valley and Montreal in the morning. The whole of Quebec could feel it in the middle of the day, but the metropolitan region, Lanaudière and Mauricie will be the worst affected, according to the FireSmoke forecasting tool.
"Smog particularly affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory or heart conditions. They are therefore advised to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," reminds Environment Canada.
Although several fires have been brought under control, including the one near Fermont that broke out in recent days, others are still raging. This is particularly true of the fires near Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Mistissini, in Northern Quebec.
The 2,000 or so residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon remain evacuated. The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) estimated on Wednesday that between 300,000 and 350,000 hectares are in flames around the town.
In total, nearly 1.3 million hectares of forest have been affected by fires this year. That's 400 times more than the annual average for the last 10 years.
During a visit to Saguenay on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada can count on reinforcements from foreign firefighters this summer.
A total of 1,200 firefighters are at work in Quebec, including New Brunswickers, French, Americans, Portuguese and Spanish.
The Quebec public security minister and SOPFEU are due to provide an update on the state of the forest fires at around 10:30 am on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.
Money is No.1 source of stress among Canadians, annual survey finds once again
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
Deep, 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital
A deep earthquake shook part of the Philippines southwest of the capital on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
5 things to know for Thursday, June 15, 2023
An investigation finds former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament, the public safety minister faces calls to resign over the transfer of Paul Bernardo, and Russia says relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed.'
Mendicino's office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy heads for evening landfall
A vast swath of western India and neighbouring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday.
'Captured and killed': LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians worried about Russia winning war
Some LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians say winning the war against Russia is a matter of life and death for many in their community.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
Toronto
-
Man found dead in Lake Ontario near Mississauga after becoming distressed while swimming
A man died after he became distressed while swimming in Lake Ontario along the Mississauga waterfront on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
-
Olivia Chow explains why ‘the people need to be involved’ in fixing Toronto
In her second run for mayor, Olivia Chow appears poised to win Toronto's top job. But she says she'll need the people to be on board to fix the city's most daunting problems.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
London
-
'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
City seeks public opinion on service hubs for homeless Londoners
The city held two of its first public meetings on addressing its homelessness strategy on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
Sudbury to buy former Ledo Hotel for $900K, demolish building for parking
With an eye on easing a parking shortage downtown, Greater Sudbury is buying the former Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street with a plan to demolish it.
Calgary
-
'Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians': Mayor, council present 2023 Calgary Awards
The 2023 Calgary Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, recognizing individuals and organizations that make the city a better place to live.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more complainants will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in the province.
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
Kitchener
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Ontario's top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich had their convictions upheld on Wednesday for the killing of Tim Bosma, with Ontario's top court ruling they had been treated fairly at trial.
-
Wild turkey routinely pops up in Kitchener neighbourhood, stopping traffic
A wild turkey that’s been spotted trotting around in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood has been capturing people’s attention for months. Not only does it appear to have a routine – but also a bit of a fan club.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin
A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.
-
City of Surrey refusing to share police deliberations report, B.C. government says
The report, compiled by city officials, would be the document used by councillors to make the final decision on keeping the RCMP or continuing the transition to a municipal force.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.
Windsor
-
Special guests for this year's Brain Tumour Walk
After three years of COVID-19 restrictions and virtual events, the brain tumour walk has returned.
-
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
-
Innovative students allows Windsorite to enjoy pastime again
The ingenuity of high school students is helping Rob Piper get back to doing what he enjoys — cutting grass.
Regina
-
City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park
The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.
-
Regina Food Bank marks 40 years of operation
The Regina Food Bank (RFB) is marking 40 years of operations this year—a major milestone the organization wishes it could avoid.
-
Nearly 2,400 students mark convocation at University of Regina
Almost 2,400 graduates walked across the stage at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday to celebrate the next step in their academic journey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.