Small protest voices concerns over Quebec French-language reforms
Several dozen protesters were in Montreal's NDG borough on Sunday demonstrating against Quebec's Bill-96.
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Mike Delisle crossed the St. Lawrence River to take part in the protest as he feels betrayed by the province's language reform bill.
“This is something that is against not only Indigenous rights and anglophone rights, but we feel human rights across the board,” he said.
Delisle, who served as council grand chief during past Quebec governments, called the relationship between his community and the Quebec government "hot and cold," adding that Mohawks are not being listened to.
Kahnawake has cut off communication with Quebec.
“The message to everyone within the Quebec government and any of their administrative staff functionaries is that until the premiere meets with our Grand Chief all bets are off,” said Delisle.
The turn out on Sunday was significantly smaller than the one a week ago with some discouraged that people may be losing the fight.
“We don’t feel like the federal government is representing us, we don't feel like the provincial government is representing the English community or any minorities in this province, and we’re fed up,” said protester Cynthia Costigan.
Court challenges are already pending, questioning the bill's constitutionality.
“How would it be acceptable for me to not be able to communicate with one of my future clients in a way that they can understand what they are going into? It’s unacceptable,” said law student Celeste Trianon.
Protest organizer Irwin Rapoport would like the federal government to step in.
“Trudeau is the one who said the federal Liberal party is the defender of rights and freedoms of Canadians; let him act,” he said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Justice Minister David Lametti did speak out last week, saying they are concerned with Bill 96 but will wait to see how it is implemented.
