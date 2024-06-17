MONTREAL
    • Small plane headed to Montreal crashes near Albany, N.Y., killing pilot

    FILE PHOTO: A Piper PA-31, like the one seen here, crashed near Albany, N.Y., killing the pilot, who was headed to Montreal. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press) FILE PHOTO: A Piper PA-31, like the one seen here, crashed near Albany, N.Y., killing the pilot, who was headed to Montreal. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press)
    A small plane crashed in upstate New York near Albany on Monday, killing the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

    The twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed near the end of the runway at Albany International Airport at around 8:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Authority said.

    Police in the Albany suburb of Colonie say the pilot was headed to Montreal when she experienced engine trouble and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Chief Robert Winn said. Her name was not immediately released.

    A woman walking a dog near the crash site was treated for minor injuries, Winn said.

    The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. An NTSB spokesperson said an investigator from the agency will travel to the site on Tuesday.

    - This report by The Associated Press was first published on June 17, 2024.

