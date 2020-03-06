MONTREAL -- A small earthquake moved the earth under our feet early Friday morning.

According to Natural Resources Canada, it happened at 3:22 a.m. and registered at a 3.3-magnitude.

It was "lightly felt," according to the department, mostly on the eastern parts of the Island of Montreal, including the boroughs of Saint-Leonard and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Earthquakes Canada states the epicentre was at a depth of 11.8 kilometres and earthquakes at a 3.3-magnitude are rarely felt.

There have been no reports of damage. According to Earthquakes Canada, this is the seventh earthquake in Quebec this year -- the first in an urban area.

The last two were on Feb. 22 near Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts at a magnitude of 2.9 and on Feb. 7 near L'Annonciation at a magnitude of 3.0.