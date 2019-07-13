

The Canadian Press





Residents of the Laurentians may have felt a bit wobbly as an earthquake hit the area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Category the quake hit just before 2:00 p.m. and was centered in Maniwaki, 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

No damage was reported.

In January, the region was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale. Saturday’s quake was measured as a 4 on the scale, making it the largest to hit Quebec since Dec. 28, 2017.