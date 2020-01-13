MONTREAL -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit just south of Montreal, near the U.S. border.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it happened at 5:38 a.m. Monday at a depth of five kilometres.

“Strongly felt in Saint Bruno, Vaudreuil and Montreal,” the agency stated. “There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.6 on 13 Jan at 05:37 EST.



Details : https://t.co/Gpai1NDMW5



29 km SSE of Valleyfield, QC



59 km E of Cornwall, ON — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 13, 2020

Several people in Montreal's Verdun, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, LaSalle and Pierrefonds-Roxboro boroughs said they were woken up by the soft rumbling.

“We heard what sounded like a huge snap or blast…as if someone had driven into our building, followed by shaking,” Larry Shannon, who lives in Howick, Que., told CTV News.

“I watched my table shake uncontrollably and papers and things flying off from my wall unit… Our initial thought was that the gas station across the street had exploded or that someone had driven into the building or that a tree had fallen.”

The United States Geological Survey notes that “moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once every three or four years.”

There have been over 170 reports of people who felt the earth tremble.

The largest earthquake ever felt in the region registered at a magnitude of 5.8, on Sept. 16, 1732.