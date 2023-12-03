Slovakia's Vlhova leads, Canada's Grenier 11th after first run in giant slalom
Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in the first run of a women's World Cup giant slalom event on Sunday at Mont-Tremblant.
Vlhova, who won silver in giant slalom on Saturday, leads with a time of one minute 6.46 seconds.
Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is in second (1:06.51) and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland is in third (1:06.75).
Valerie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., was the fastest Canadian in 11th. Cassidy Gray of Panorama, B.C., is in 23rd. Gray is the only other Canadian to advance to the second run scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Justine Clement of Stoneham, Que., and Justine Lamontagne of Mont Sainte-Anne, Que., missed the cut at 50th and 53rd, respectively. Sarah Bennett, also of Stoneham, and Britt Richardson of Canmore, Alta., did not finish.
It's the first time since 1983 that Mont-Tremblant is hosting a World Cup alpine event.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.
