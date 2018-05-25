

A 29-year-old man was sent to hospital in serious condition after he hit a truck while skateboarding down Lucien L’Allier St. near St. Jacques St.

The collision occurred about 11:50 a.m. Friday when the skateboarder went through a red light, and hit a truck heading east.

According to Montreal police Constable Manuel Couture "the skateboarder hit the truck at full speed on the driver's side."

The skateboarder was not conscious when he was taken to hospital, but did wake up once he was being cared for.