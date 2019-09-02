

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





The Six Nations Rivermen box lacrosse team beat the Akwesasne Bucks 9-5 Sunday to win the 2019 President's Cup that took place in Kahnawake.

The Kahnawake Mohawks won bronze earlier in the afternoon beating the three-time defending champion St. Albert Miners 12-6.

It is the third time since 2000 that Kahnawake has hosted the tournament that brings the top Senior B box lacrosse teams on the continent together.

Kahnawake has placed second five times, but never won the tournament.

Six Nations last won the tournament in 2015.