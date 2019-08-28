Some of Canada’s top box lacrosse teams are competing in Kahnawake, where the sport has become more than just a pastime.

The President’s Cup is being held in Kahnawake for just the third time. It brings together eight of the country’s top box lacrosse teams to battle for the title.

In the past 11 years Kahnawake has missed the tournament just twice but while their team has been runs up five times, they’ve yet to win their first title. Still, the game has become an integral part of Kahnawke culture.

“It’s our sport, it’s our game” said Kahnawake Mohawks General Manager Greg Horn. “It’s a game gift to us by the Creator.”

The President’s Cup runs until Sept. 1.