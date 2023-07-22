Shots fired in Anjou, Montreal North; young man injured
A 20-year-old man who checked himself into a Montreal hospital early Saturday morning appears to be the victim of an earlier shooting.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to an arena in the Anjou borough around 12:40 a.m. following reports of gunshots on Chaumont and Des Ormeaux Avenues.
According to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, witnesses reported multiple people fleeing the scene in two vehicles.
No victim was in sight when police arrived, but officers found shell casings near the arena.
Drouin said one person was stopped by police nearby, but it's still unclear whether this individual is "implicated in the event."
About 20 minutes later, a young man turned up at a Montreal hospital with gunshot wounds in his lower body. Authorities do not fear for his life.
Police also discovered a suspect vehicle early Saturday on St-Zotique Street in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough with at least one projectile impact. The scene was blocked off while investigators gathered more information.
A large perimeter was also established near the Chaumont area between Georges and Azilda Avenues, as well as Yves-Prévost Boulevard and Mousseau Avenue.
The canine squad assisted the investigation early Saturday, with police combing the areas for security cameras and witnesses.
Drouin said it's still early to know if the event was related to another episode of gunshots heard Friday around 11 p.m. in Montreal North.
With files from The Canadian Press.
