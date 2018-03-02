Sherbrooke teen arrested on charges of shaking his newborn baby
La Presse Canadienne
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 6:55PM EST
A young Sherbrooke father pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of aggravated assault on allegations he shook his six-week-old baby.
The 19-year-old man was released on a promise to appear in court, subject to several conditions including not being in contact with his child.
Officials say baby will probably have permanent consequences due to the abuse it suffered, though it is expected to survive.
The father was arrested on Thursday after the Sherbrooke University Hospital Centre informed the police that the baby had been admitted earlier this week, suffering from injuries caused by violence.
A search was then conducted at the accused's home in the Bromptonville neighbourhood late Thursday afternoon.
Sherbrooke police interviewed several witnesses that evening, including members of the young father's family.
Police don’t believe the child’s mother has any involvement with the incident.
The case returns to court in April.
