SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- The work climate at the Sherbrooke Police Service seems to be upsetting many of its officers.

Eric B. Beaudoin, President of the Association des policiers et policières de la Ville de Sherbrooke (APPS), said in a public statement that the current state of the work climate within the department is disastrous. He reported that police officers are experiencing a complete lack of openness from SPS management and human resources to discuss working conditions and how police officers feel.

He said that officers are being forced to work overtime and that work-life balance is difficult.

Beaudoin said the Sherbrooke Police Service is suffering from both a lack of retention and recruitment difficulties.

The Association is calling on Sherbrooke Mayor Steve Lussier and Public Safety Committee Chair Danielle Berthold to intervene.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 18, 2021.