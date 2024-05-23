Educational services deficient in nearly 30 per cent of Quebec daycares evaluated
Since 2018, nearly 30 per cent of early childhood centres (CPEs) and daycare centres have failed the educational quality assessment prepared by the Ministry of the Family.
This failure rate has risen to 41 per cent in 2022-2023.
Quebec auditor general Guylaine Leclerc tabled a voluminous four-part report in the national assembly on Thursday, heavily criticizing Suzanne Roy's ministry.
Leclerc points out that, by law, every child has the right, within the limits of available resources and spaces, to receive personalized, quality educational childcare.
However, the ministry has "done little to intervene" with childcare services that have failed the evaluation, and the corrective actions put in place are insufficient, her report states.
In a news briefing, the auditor general established a "correlation" between failure rates and the lack of qualified staff; the proportion of daycares without a ratio of two qualified educators out of three rose from 32 to 46 per cent between 2018 and 2023.
After reducing ratios during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has set itself the goal of gradually returning to a regulatory ratio of two qualified educators out of three by April 2027.
At this rate, it will be "practically impossible" to achieve, the auditor general predicted to reporters on Thursday.
Children's health and safety
Moreover, the number of complaints relating to "inappropriate attitudes or practices" rose from 203 in 2018-2019 to 358 in 2022-2023, an increase of 76 per cent, she noted.
She gave an example of a complaint received by the ministry: "Educators (...) would regularly use threats, sarcasm and humiliation in their interventions with children."
In addition: "Great hostility (...) pulling a child's arm, teeth clenched and face furious, moving a child by barding him to the low wall, pushing him to the ground."
The ministry's interventions are "insufficient to prevent frequent breaches of children's health and safety," said Leclerc.
In her report, she mentioned expired medications, improperly stored toxic cleaning products, and problems with verifying the absence of impediments in over 20 per cent of inspections.
It should be noted that police must establish whether the educator has a history of certain behaviours (sexual misconduct, violent behaviour, failure to provide the necessities of life).
If this is the case, the ministry or educational childcare service must decide whether the person is prevented from working in childcare.
As if that weren't enough, the auditor general also noted that over 15 per cent of daycare centres have never been tested for lead in water.
Nor does the ministry ensure adequate follow-up of actions taken by those with excessively high lead levels, she concluded in her report.
For example, 90 per cent of daycare centres were inspected, and 26 per cent exceeded the standard.
Minister Roy is reassuring
"We have figures that show us that what we've been so proud of for 25 years, well, it's a network that's deteriorating," said Joël Arseneau, Parti Québécois family spokesperson, on Thursday. "The government obviously wants to move quickly, but not necessarily better (...) I think this report is extremely painful for the Minister of Families, but also for families who use daycare services."
Questioned in the Salon Bleu on Thursday, Roy maintained that "the environments are safe" and that "we continue to evaluate on an ongoing basis to constantly improve quality within the network."
For its part, the ministry recalled that "during the period covered by the audit, educational childcare services (SGEE) had to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented shortage of manpower.
"The mobilization as well as the constant and sustained efforts of the SGEE network made it possible to ensure quality service despite the challenges inherent in the pandemic context," it affirmed.
Union reactions
In a news release issued on Thursday, the Association québécoise des CPE (AQCPE) expressed concern at the "serious alarm signal sent out by a neutral body."
"Although it also has its challenges, the CPE (...) is the model that generates the most quality and is the most likely to ensure children's safety. Let's choose it," said Marie-Claude Lemieux, the company's co-CEO.
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ) added that the auditor general's report on the quality of early childhood education services is distressing.
They demand "that the government take seriously the issues present in the network and make the necessary efforts to maintain qualified caregivers in place and thus ensure better quality services."
Failure rate for educational quality assessment:
2022-2023
- CPE: 21 per cent
- Subsidized daycares: 57 per cent
- Non-subsidized daycares: 59 per cent
- Failure rate for 2022-2023: 41 per cent
- Cumulative since 2018: 30 per cent
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
What is 'slapped cheek disease' and should parents be concerned?
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Rapper Sean Kingston's home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges
A SWAT team raided rapper Sean Kingston's rented South Florida mansion on Thursday and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stem partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto shooting that critically injured one man
Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a downtown shooting Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
'All of this is about saving lives': GTHA police services launch annual anti-street racing campaign
Illegal street racing, stunt driving, and other dangerous driving practices on roads and highways in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will not be tolerated this summer, say police.
Ottawa
-
Two popular programs at Algonquin College on the chopping block
It could be the end of an era for two popular programs at Algonquin College, as both the hairstyling and esthetician programs are on the chopping block.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Ottawa Valley independent grocers seeing increased business as shoppers seek alternative to Loblaws
Small and family-run grocers say they are seeing increased business during the month of May, the same time a boycott of Loblaws and its affiliated stores has been taking place.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning, downpours; risk continues into Thursday evening and night
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Northern Ontario
-
Waste from mill worsening mercury contamination in river near Grassy Narrows: study
Industrial discharge from a paper mill in northern Ontario is exacerbating mercury contamination in a river system near a First Nation that has been plagued with mercury poisoning for decades, a new study suggests.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, 'We have far more pressing issues to deal with.'
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving bird dog rivals
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a bird dog rival is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Protestors demand meeting with MPP over potential Wilmot land acquisition
A group of protestors, worried about Waterloo Region’s efforts to buy or expropriate land in Wilmot Township, took their concerns right to the door of MPP Mike Harris on Thursday.
Windsor
-
'It's called the snitch law': Riverside couple upset over city order to remove curbside landscaping
A Riverside couple is upset after a recent visit from the city’s bylaw enforcement, asking them to remove landscaping on their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Essex County beekeeper feeling the sting of recent roadside hive heist
A Cottam area beekeeper is putting up a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the return of seven stolen bee hives nearly a month ago.
-
'TJ’s going after Ryan': Bartender testifies in Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Ryan Taylor is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre, who died on Sept. 27, 2020, five days after being involved in a fight with Taylor. The jury has learned about the moments before the altercation, in the testimony of bartender Ashley Lavin.
Barrie
-
Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood
A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Victim reads powerful statement at sentencing hearing for Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes
The sentencing hearing for a Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes involving a child got underway on Thursday, with the victim describing physical scars and psychological struggles endured during and since the offence.
-
Man, 67, dies following e-bike crash at family gathering over long weekend
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
Vancouver
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
'He’s going to run out of time': The campaign to find living kidney donor for Surrey father
Two years ago, as they were preparing to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, Dave and Carla Jung got devastating news.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Vancouver Island
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Carjacked vehicle crashes into Portage Ave. building
A downtown carjacking came to a sudden halt when a vehicle crashed into a building at 541 Portage Ave., the site of CBC Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Philharmonic takes action following investigation into 'deeply troubling' comments by 2 musicians
The Calgary Philharmonic has confirmed its taking action after controversial online comments made by two members of the orchestra.
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming number of fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
Edmonton
-
'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
Student bear-sprayed at Sherwood Park high school: RCMP
Two teen boys have been arrested after a bear spray incident at a Sherwood Park high school.
-
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
'Beauty and the Beast' set to take the stage of Regina's Darke Hall
A classic Disney fairy tale is all set to take to the stage of Darke Hall in Regina this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
Sask. unveils 'NASA-style' Virtual Health Hub for remote medical care
Rural and northern communities facing eight-hour or longer drives for routine trips to the doctor could soon be a thing of the past.
-
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.