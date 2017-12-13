Sex ed to be compulsory in Quebec as of September
Students in Quebec have not received a standard sexual education course since 2005
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 6:13PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 10:13PM EST
All students in Quebec primary and secondary schools will be taught sexual education as of September, Premier Philippe Couillard told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.
Education Minister Sebastien Proulx has been trying for two years to gradually introduce voluntary sex-ed courses in schools but without much success.
Most schools have balked at his proposal, while teachers' unions have been critical of the government's approach and what they perceive as a lack of training.
The September courses will be for about one million students from Grade 1 through Grade 11.
The information they receive will be based on their age and will deal with sexuality, anatomy, body image, sexual assault, love, sexual relations, stereotypes and sexually transmitted infections.
"I'm convinced the great majority of Quebecers want this (and) that we're clearly there," Couillard said in an interview, adding he is aware it is still a delicate topic that "sparks certain social tensions."
The information will be inserted into regular subjects such as French or mathematics.
Proulx is expected to make an official announcement Thursday.
Latest Montreal News
- Slips and slides normal: STM buses don't have winter tires
- Sun Youth may have to move out of its location after 36 years
- Restaurant dining, prepared food, main reasons Canadians will pay more to eat in 2018
- Old Brewery Mission takes new approach with 24/7 shelter for homeless population
- Montreal police overhaul: Ian Lafreniere reinstated as official spokesperson