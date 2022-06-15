Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec

The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms in the region on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area, saying residents can expect strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

"We can have violent wind gusts with this, so over 90 km/h. We can have some big hail, and we have the potential to have tornadoes," explains Dominic Martel with Environment Canada.

The agency says it will be watching the Outaouais region in particular, as well as the Laurentians and the north shore of Montreal.

The special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:

Mont-Laurier area, Que.

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area, Que.

Metro Montréal - Laval, Que.

Vaudreuil area, Que.

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area, Que.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Montreal for Thursday under mainly cloudy skies. The humidex will make it feel more like 37.