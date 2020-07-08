MONTREAL -- UPDATE: Environment Canada's warning ended at 3:25 p.m.

---

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal area.

The warning is in effect for Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Environment Canada says its meteorologists "are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

The agency is urging people to get inside if they hear thunder.

The agency says it issues sever thunderstorm warnings "when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."