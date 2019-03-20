

CTV Montreal





Several people are in custody in connection with the attempted theft of an 18-wheeler in the West Island on Tuesday night.

At around midnight police received a call from a person who said they were following a stolen semi-trailer on Highway 20 westbound near Dorval. Police gave chase as the truck got off at the Sources exit and the truck eventually was driven into a dead-end street.

Two suspects left the truck and ran into the parking lot of a nearby Tim Horton’s at Sources and Hymus. Police arrested one of the men but the other got into a nearby SUV.

A person left that SUV and the suspect tried to drive away, going over several parking barriers in the lot and lightly hitting a police car.

When police arrested the suspect, they found another person in the SUV, along with televisions and other electronic equipment.

“We still don’t know if the two people who were in the van initially were victims or related to the suspect,” said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Chevrefils said the two people who were in the SUV would meet with police for questioning.