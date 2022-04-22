Seven arrested in Greater Montreal firearm and drug raids

Seven people have been arrested as part of searches conducted by Laval police (SPL) in connection with firearms and drug trafficking.

Ten raids were conducted in Laval, Montreal and the North Shore as part of an investigation related to the Centaure project that began last December.

Police say they have reason to believe the suspects were directly or indirectly involved in recent incidents of gun violence perpetrated by members of organized crime in Laval.

Searches were conducted on various homes and vehicles, resulting in the seizure of firearms and ammunition, a significant quantity of narcotics, a vehicle, cash and more.

Police state those arrested are expected to face several charges, including drug trafficking, possession of drugs with the purpose of trafficking and possession of firearms.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2022.