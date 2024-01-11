MONTREAL
Montreal

Service resumes on the REM after rush hour disruption

The South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31, 2023. (Photo: NouvLR) The South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31, 2023. (Photo: NouvLR)

Service has resumed on Montreal's Réseau express métropolitain (REM) after yet another rush hour disruption.

"The service was interrupted this morning due to electrical work during the night," explains Maxime Bordeleau, a media relations officer with the REM. "Crews are working to resolve the situation."

Service was back up and running just before 7:45 a.m.

Shuttle bus service was made available to passengers expecting to take the REM.

