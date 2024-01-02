MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Service resumes after smoke in Montreal Metro caused disruptions

    A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Service has resumed in the Montreal Metro after smoke caused two service disruptions early Tuesday morning.

    The smoke paralyzed Metro trains on the Orange line between the Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa stations, as well as on the Blue line between Snowdon and Saint-Michel.

    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) did not specify what caused the smoke.

    In all, 22 Montreal Metro stations were affected by the service interruptions.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2024. 

