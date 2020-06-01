ST-JEROME, QUE. -- The mother of one of Ugo Fredette's victims says a 25-year sentence for killing two people would be ridiculous.

Claudette Biard, mother of Veronique Barbe, told court today she hopes the judge will sentence Fredette to a minimum of 50 years behind bars.

A sentencing hearing began today for Fredette, who was found guilty in October on two counts of first-degree murder.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing was held with parties in distinct rooms -- one with Justice Myriam Lachance and the lawyers, a second for the victims' families and a third for journalists.

Fredette appeared by video conference from federal detention in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.

Fredette was convicted in the stabbing death of Barbe, his ex-wife, before going on the lam with a child who was inside the home.

He later killed Yvon Lacasse, a stranger, in order to steal the man's car before continuing his attempt to evade authorities.

Fredette was finally arrested the next day in rural Ontario, and the child was rescued.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years, but the Crown is seeking to have that ineligibility doubled to 50 years.

