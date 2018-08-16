

CTV Montreal





A fire in Senneville destroyed a luxury home that was in the process of being renovated.

The fire broke out before 1 p.m. Wednesday in a mansion on Senneville Rd.

When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense they did not enter the building for fear of it collapsing.

Nobody was inside the building when firefighters arrived, and one worker was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home was on a large lot, so firefighters were able to control the flames and prevent it from spreading, although it took about six hours to extinguish the fire.