Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
Ekaterini Vlachou was eventually found in a park about three kilometres from Fleury Hospital, where she had been admitted the night before for a heart problem.
Her daughter-in-law says the family had no idea the senior had been released.
"It's just mind-boggling, I'm flabbergasted, knowing that things like that happen in Montreal," said Christina Giannakopoulos.
She says an ambulance took Vlachou from her home in Laval to the hospital, located in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, because there was no room at the hospital in her area.
When the family called the hospital for an update on Friday morning, they were told Vlachou had already left.
"We were told she was put on a bus, and we said, 'No you didn't. A bus to where?' They didn't even know what to answer."
Giannakopoulos said she was later told the senior had left with a family member.
At the hospital, Giannakopoulos says she demanded answers about what happened but could not get a straight answer.
After calling police and reviewing security camera footage showing Vlachou leaving the premises, the family went on a frantic search.
"It was very stressful for us. It was five hours of us thinking, 'Oh, is she lying in a ditch? Did somebody abduct her? Is she injured?'" she said.
Vlachou, who didn't have a cellphone, was in fact at Frederic-Back Park—about a 30-minute walk from the hospital.
Montreal police confirmed the 82-year-old was found after a concerned citizen at the park placed a 911 call.
Giannakopoulos says her mother-in-law doesn't understand what happened and said she was "out for a walk."
"It's probably a blessing in disguise that she doesn't remember what happened to her," she said.
While relieved, Giannakopoulos says she's disappointed about how the hospital handled the situation.
"It's very frustrating because this situation could have been a lot worse," she said, adding she intends to contact a lawyer.
CTV News has reached out to the regional health authority, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montreal, for comment.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Camryn Rogers reacts to winning gold as Canadians sweep hammer throw titles at world championships
Camryn Rogers says she could hardly find the words to describe what it was like when she realized she had won the hammer throw gold at the World Athletic Championships.
Toronto Public Health reports two human cases of West Nile virus
Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Toronto
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Woman dead, man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Mississauga
A woman is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in a collision in Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
City upgrades and construction causes summer traffic slowdown in Halifax
According to Mayor Mike Savage, people tell him daily that Halifax will be a nice place once it’s finally finished.
-
Experts say Policy 713 may become a legal battle for the province
Some experts in New Brunswick are saying the changes made to Policy 713 could result in a legal battle for the province.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations
City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness. But that shortlist may be too short.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder; police investigating it as a hate crime
Greater Sudbury police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing incident earlier this week in the city’s downtown.
Calgary
-
Beef's high cost: Butchers and buyers struggle with price of cattle cuts; ranchers struggle with ongoing drought conditions
Beef prices have risen to near-record highs, according to food security expert Dr. Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie University.
-
Former Calgary resident warns others about rental scam
A former Calgarian is warning others about the pitfalls of rental scams after losing more than $5,000 to a fraudulent landlord while looking for apartments in Vancouver.
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane toured Calgary's reception centre for wildfire evacuees and extended their thanks to everyone who is helping with the effort.
Kitchener
-
Local hockey game honours the loss of two young players
Two local hockey teams, united by tragedy, took to the ice Friday night to honour the memory of Eli Palfreyman, the former Ayr Centennial captain who died in 2022, but also Tyson Downs, the Waterloo Siskins player who died on July 23.
-
'The hardest thing is to lose somebody': Overdose Awareness Day hits close to home for many Waterloo region residents
Families, friends and community members gathered at Cambridge’s Soper Park to advocate for those who have lost their lives to the drug crisis.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Vancouver
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Wilson's Landing firefighter recounts losing home amid destructive B.C. wildfire
Arturo Peralta is one of 13 members of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department who lost their homes while battling the McDougall Creek wildfire.
-
B.C. considering reforms to 'eliminate' bad-faith evictions for landlord's use
The B.C. government has acknowledged an ongoing problem with landlord's use of property evictions being carried out under "false pretenses," and is considering reforms to protect renters.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Fire danger 'increasing quite significantly' for N.W.T. communities of Hay River, Fort Smith
Weather conditions in Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., are deteriorating, with firefighters expected to face tough conditions over the next few days.
-
Alley-oooh! Edmonton's efforts to create plaza paying off for Old Strathcona businesses, residents
A City of Edmonton effort six years in the making to inject life into an Old Strathcona alley is taking root.
-
'I had nothing': South Sudanese refugee shares his story to help raise money for Sign of Hope campaign
South Sudanese refugee Majok Lam spoke Friday for the launch of Catholic Social Services' 2023 Sign of Hope campaign, which aims to raise $2.7 million before December.
Windsor
-
'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls
For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Technology sector in Sask. getting boost from federal government
The technology sector in Saskatchewan is getting a boost from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), a federal government entity.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo looking at possible bus route cuts to help deal with projected $35 million deficit next year
A report for the finance and corporate services committee outlining the proposed 2024 city of Ottawa budget directions warns the OC Transpo transit network is facing "the greatest financial challenge" of all city services next year.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Hundreds attend March for Trans Rights in downtown Ottawa
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa Friday evening for the March for Trans Rights, calling for greater support for transgender people in Ottawa and across Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.