Senior dies after catching fire at CHSLD in Quebec City
A man in his 70s is dead after catching fire at a long-term care centre (CHSLD) in Quebec City on Sunday.
Quebec City firefighters and police responded to the flames at the CHSLD Saint-Brigid's Home on Saint-Louis Road in the Capitale-Nationale region.
According to initial reports, one of the residents, a man in his 70s, was involved in a fire in a smoking area on the fourth floor of the facility.
By the time emergency services arrived, one of the employees had extinguished the flames, but the man was pronounced dead.
Quebec City police (SPVQ) investigators are working to shed light on the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.
No other injuries were reported.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 12, 2024.
Stabbing in Scarborough sends man to hospital: TPS
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning. Police said the incident happened at Eglinton and Falmouth avenues, just west of Danforth Road, at 5:50 a.m.
Police searching for suspect after suspected hate-motivated assault at Toronto restaurant
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
Toronto police officer injured after locating stolen vehicle in North York
A Toronto police officer has been injured after locating a stolen vehicle late Sunday afternoon in North York.
Sutcliffe doubles down on transit funding fight with Feds, asks residents to sign petition
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
The sun rises after 6 a.m. for the first time since late April
It's a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with temperatures set to rise above seasonal this week.
39,000 photo radar, red light camera tickets issued in 900-metre section of one Ottawa road so far in 2024
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Bide Awhile shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., asking for donations to help two dozen kittens
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
On the lookout: New Brunswick bird watcher finds his 400th species of bird
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Highway 11 reopened between Hearst and Kapuskasing after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is reopened Monday morning after being closed between Hearst and Kapuskasing following a crash Sunday afternoon.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
Three vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven year old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
Cricket is the new pickleball for Barrie youth
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
Parry Sound residents speak out against the possible removal of Waubuno pedestrian Bridge
A grassroots group of Parry Sound residents is speaking against the removal of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail.
Abbotsford Airshow touts sold-out weekend as RCAF celebrates 100th anniversary
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.
The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's how to watch it in B.C.
British Columbians might want to stay up late on Sunday, as the annual celestial light show known as the Perseid meteor shower will be dazzling in the sky.
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Lightning expected to continue to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in parts of Manitoba
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
'It's been very emotional': Dakota Family Foods closes after 20 years
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
Cavalry FC knock off Halifax 3-2 to move up to third place
Cavalry FC are staging a late-season rally that continued Saturday, as they defeated Halifax Wanderers FC 3-2 in a game played at ATCO Field.
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation
On Sunday afternoon, there were 112 wildfires burning in Alberta's fire protection area. Ten were classified as out-of-control.
'It was amazing': Riverhawks clinch first playoff win in front of record-setting crowd
The Edmonton Riverhawks made franchise history Saturday night.
'Having fun': Regina BMX race draws in athletes of all ages
Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.
Here's a look at the early candidates for Regina's fall municipal election
With a busy fall election season approaching, several candidates have announced their intentions to run for a spot on Regina's city council.
Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.