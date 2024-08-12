MONTREAL
    • Senior dies after catching fire at CHSLD in Quebec City

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    A man in his 70s is dead after catching fire at a long-term care centre (CHSLD) in Quebec City on Sunday.

    Quebec City firefighters and police responded to the flames at the CHSLD Saint-Brigid's Home on Saint-Louis Road in the Capitale-Nationale region.

    According to initial reports, one of the residents, a man in his 70s, was involved in a fire in a smoking area on the fourth floor of the facility.

    By the time emergency services arrived, one of the employees had extinguished the flames, but the man was pronounced dead.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) investigators are working to shed light on the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.

    No other injuries were reported.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 12, 2024.

