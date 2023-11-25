Senecal, stout defence lead Montreal Carabins to 16-9 Vanier Cup win over UBC

Quarterback Jonathan Senecal's second-half touchdown led the Montreal Carabins to a hard-fought 16-9 win over a game University of British Columbia Thunderbirds squad in the Vanier Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Senecal, awarded the Hec Crighton Trophy on Thursday as Canadian university football's outstanding player, scored a seven-yard TD run at 8:47 of the third put Montreal ahead 16-6. The drive followed Kieran Flannery-Fleck's 14-yard punt that gave the Carabins the ball at their 38-yard line.

UBC made it very interesting, pulling to within 16-9 on Kieran Flanney-Fleck's 24-yard field goal at 9:48 of the fourth. The Thunderbirds marched from their 51-yard line to the Montreal 16-yard line before having to settle for three points.

Later, UBC drove to the Montreal 33-yard line before Garret Rooker's pass on third-and-four fell incomplete with just over two minutes to play. After their defence held, the Thunderbirds took over at their own 35 with 1:30 remaining but Rooker's pass on third-and-four gave the Carabins possession at the UBC 41 with 1:02 remaining.

That led to a Philippe Boyer punt, which gave UBC a final possession at its 18-yard line with 3.8 seconds to play. Rooker completed his pass to Jason Soriano, but he was tackled short of centre field.

Once again Montreal's stout defence didn't surrender a touchdown. The unit allowed just seven field goals in the Carabins' four playoff wins, anchoring the schools' march to second Vanier Cup crown (it also won in '14).