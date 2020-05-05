MONTREAL -- Police in Longueuil, on the South Shore of Montreal, are looking for a suspect alleged to have set a car on fire in the parking lot of a hospital - an act that was caught on a surveillance camera.

Police said the suspect, who they allege filled up a windshield washer fluid container with gas at a nearby station, walked into the employee parking lot of Charles-Le Moyne Hospital around 2:20 a.m. on April 19 and tried to break the window of a car parked there.

When that failed, they allege he doused the car with gasoline. At first, he unsuccesfully tried to set the car on fire using a cigarette, police allege, then succesfully did so using a lighter.

Police said the suspect left the scene before emergency services arrived soon after.

On Tuesday morning, Longueuil police released the above video of the suspect setting the car ablaze.

The suspect is white and around 25 years old, police said, and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark coat that had a symbol of cred cross on it, blue jeans, grey shoes and white socks.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them, confidentially if so desired, by calling 450-646-8500.