MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Secularism law: Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on Bill 21 Thursday

    A speaker wears an anti-Bill 21 pin at a Montreal commemoration on Jan. 27, 2023 for victims of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting. (CTV News/Kelly Greig) A speaker wears an anti-Bill 21 pin at a Montreal commemoration on Jan. 27, 2023 for victims of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting. (CTV News/Kelly Greig)
    Share

    On Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal will rule on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21.

    This law prohibits government employees in positions of authority, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs, yarmulkes, turbans and crosses.

    More to come.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 27, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's being said about the new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News