Monkland Ave. is closed between Walkley St. and King Edward Ave. because of a collision that took place this morning.

At 9:35 a.m., NDG police responded to a 911 call of a person in distress.

While en route, the police car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Montclair and Monkland avenues.

Two police officers and two people in the other car are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPVM is currently at the scene trying to gather more information.