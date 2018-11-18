Featured Video
Section of Monkland Ave closed in NDG after collision with SPVM car
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:03PM EST
Monkland Ave. is closed between Walkley St. and King Edward Ave. because of a collision that took place this morning.
At 9:35 a.m., NDG police responded to a 911 call of a person in distress.
While en route, the police car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Montclair and Monkland avenues.
Two police officers and two people in the other car are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The SPVM is currently at the scene trying to gather more information.
Latest Montreal News
- "A great person who helped make the world smile:" Montrealers react to the passing of Randy Tieman
- Professor: Quebec an 'embarrassment' in dealing with cybersecurity issues
- Section of Monkland Ave closed in NDG after collision with SPVM car
- Trudeau mum on plan to keep LGBTQ protections in USMCA trade deal
- Police chase ends with woman in hospital with serious injuries