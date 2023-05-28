Second Montreal business targeted by arson attack this weekend

A Montreal business was targeted by an arson attack for the second day in a row, this time in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police say a 911 call was made just before 5 a.m. Sunday. By the time SPVM officers arrived, firefighters had put out the flames at the bakery on Charles de la Tour Street, near Antonio-Barbeau Street.

An incendiary object was found nearby, and the bakery's window was shattered. The business suffered damage mainly due to the sprinkler system.

No one was injured as the bakery was empty at the time of the attack, an SPVM spokesperson said.

No arrests were made.

The file has been transferred to the SPVM arson unit. Investigators will analyze any surveillance footage captured by nearby businesses.

A little over 24 hours earlier, a Villeray business was victim to a similar attack.

The SPVM has noted a surge in arsons in recent months, often targeting restaurants, cafés and vehicles. Police say most of the fires are likely tied to extortion attempts by organized crime.