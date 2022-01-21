For the second time in ten days, a homeless person was found dead in Montreal during a night out in the freezing cold.

Urgences-Santé confirms it received a 911 call about a woman in her 60s who was in need of immediate medical attention.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, near the Berri-UQAM Metro station, they found the woman in cardiorespiratory arrest.

She was pronounced dead shortly.

Urgences-Santé supervisor Sébastien Coulombe says there is reason to believe the woman was homeless.

Multiple objects were found at her side and she was wearing several items of clothing in order to cope with freezing temperatures over the last few days.

On Jan. 10, a 74-year-old homeless man was found dead in a makeshift camp set up under an overpass in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

That file has been turned over to the coroner's office for investigation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 21, 2022.