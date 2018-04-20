

The Canadian Press





Simulators, speakers and the latest technology will be on display at the second edition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show opens on Friday.

The show will run from 1:00 p.m. until Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and will feature more than 70 exhibitions, speakers and electric transportation specialists discussing the latest advances in the field.

Among those scheduled to present are automotive expert Jesse Caron, who will offer four conference on electric vehicles. CAA-Quebec will offer ecodriving simulators, as well as road tests.

Cars won’t be the only vehicles on display as other booths will show off buses, motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, bicycles, boats, wheelchairs and skateboards.

According to CAA-Quebec, there are more than 24,000 electric cars on Quebec’s roads, 10,000 more than at this time last year.

Organizers said last year’s first edition of the show welcomed 18,721 visitors.