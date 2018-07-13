Second blaze in Montreal Friday as McGill medical building catches fire
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 9:54PM EDT
A second fire broke out in Montreal Friday afternoon, this one at a McGill University building.
The four-alarm fire broke out in the McIntyre Medical Building at the corner of Sir-William-Osler Way and Docteur-Penfield Ave.
PhD student Shawn McGuirk tweeted that the fire started in the third-floor library.
“Smoke everywhere inside, they're breaking windows to let it out. Apparently walls now black from smoke. Hopefully not too many losses,” he tweeted.
#mcintyre #fire @mcgillu update - Fire is out, started in 3rd floor library. Smoke everywhere inside, they're breaking windows to let it out. Apparently walls now black from smoke. Hopefully not too many losses.... pic.twitter.com/keEtIdGN5B— Shawn McGuirk (@ShawnMcGuirk) July 14, 2018
McGill University confirmed at 9:45 p.m. that the fire is out, adding that there are no reported injuries.
The university is urging people to avoid the area for now.
#McGillAlert Fire at McIntyre Bldg. appears to be out. No reported injuries. Continue to avoid the area until further notice. #McGill @McGillMed— McGill University (@mcgillu) July 14, 2018
It was the second major fire in downtown Montreal Friday, after a five-alarm blaze erupted on the roof of the BellMedia building at 1800 McGill College Ave., forcing employees out of the 30-storey building and sending two roofers to hospital.
