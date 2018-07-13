A second fire broke out in Montreal Friday afternoon, this one at a McGill University building.

The four-alarm fire broke out in the McIntyre Medical Building at the corner of Sir-William-Osler Way and Docteur-Penfield Ave.

PhD student Shawn McGuirk tweeted that the fire started in the third-floor library.

“Smoke everywhere inside, they're breaking windows to let it out. Apparently walls now black from smoke. Hopefully not too many losses,” he tweeted.
 

McGill University confirmed at 9:45 p.m. that the fire is out, adding that there are no reported injuries.

The university is urging people to avoid the area for now.
 


It was the second major fire in downtown Montreal Friday, after a five-alarm blaze erupted on the roof of the BellMedia building at 1800 McGill College Ave., forcing employees out of the 30-storey building and sending two roofers to hospital.