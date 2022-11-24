Season's first round of freezing rain expected in Montreal Friday morning

A low-pressure system moving into southern Quebec early Friday could bring patchy freezing rain before the morning rush hour. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings that include Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Ice buildup is expected to be light, in the range of one to two millimetres, however, surfaces like roads and sidewalks could be slippery.

Montreal will likely see very little freezing precipitation as a quick change over to straight rain is expected with rising temperatures. The city is expecting five millimetres of light rain through the morning hours.

Dryer weather is expected Friday afternoon.

Montreal is expecting a high of 4 degrees C on Friday, which is a couple of degrees above average, but it likely won’t feel mild as winds increase out of the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.

North of the city, into parts of the Laurentians, light snow is expected. Areas north of the Saint-Lawrence could see about five centimetres of accumulation.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend, and another round of rain is expected. Montreal could see about 10 millimetres beginning Sunday afternoon.