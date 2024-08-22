MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Searches linked to a stolen vehicle ring carried out on the island of Montreal

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) conducted searches on Thursday morning in the Greater Montreal area in connection with a stolen vehicle export ring.

    The searches took place in the boroughs of Pointe-Claire and Saint-Laurent, on the west side of the island of Montreal, according to the SQ.

    The operation was carried out to seize and recover stolen vehicles. An assessment of the searches, which were completed in the morning, was still in progress at the time of publication. 

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2024.

