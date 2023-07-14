Search underway in Quebec town for missing port-a-potty

The search for a missing port-a-potty is underway near Saint-Ferdinand, a town in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The municipality put out a call for witnesses on Facebook Thursday.

"It was rented for the triathlon, and as the latter is an OSBL [a non-profit organization], it can not cover the cost of the toilet," the post reads.

The Lac William Triathlon took place on July 9 with over 140 participants, according to Victoriaville publication La Nouvelle Union .

The toilet was on the corner of 10th Road and Gosford Road.

Anyone with information on the privy's location is asked to contact the municipality directly at 418-428-3480.