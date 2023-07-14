Search underway in Quebec town for missing port-a-potty

Photo of a missing portable toilet shared on the Saint-Ferdinand, Que. Facebook page on July 13, 2023. Photo of a missing portable toilet shared on the Saint-Ferdinand, Que. Facebook page on July 13, 2023.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon