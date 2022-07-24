Search underway for missing swimmer in Batiscan River, Que.

A search is still underway for a man in his 40s who disappeared Saturday night while swimming across the Bastican River in the Mauricie region of Quebec.

Police and emergency services working out of the Mékinac MRC were called to the scene at 7 p.m., after the man disappeared in the water near Notre-Dame-de-Montauban.

Another person was accompanying him on his excursion.

"This morning, a command post, walkers, divers, and a helicopter of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have been moved to the site to continue the search," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Already, Saturday evening, firefighters had patrolled the river and combed the banks.