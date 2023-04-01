Search for man continues after police pull 8 bodies from waters near Akwesasne
The search continued Saturday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled earlier this week, for a man missing from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.
Thirty-year-old Casey Oakes was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found Thursday next to the bodies of the migrants, however police have not made any direct connections between the deaths and Oakes.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police said they are working with Immigration Canada and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to confirm the identities of the eight migrants.
Akwesasne straddles the Canada-U.S. border, with parts of the territory in Ontario, Quebec and New York state.
It was quiet Saturday as sunshine began to clear the fog that had blanketed the area earlier in the day.
Val Gray, owner of the Three Feathers Internet Cafe, said the community has been saddened by the unfolding tragedy.
“People are just sad about the event and they are just hoping that they can recover everyone who has been involved in the accident,” Gray said in an interview.
The bodies of five adults and one child were found in a marshy area on Thursday and the bodies of a second child and an adult woman were recovered on Friday.
One of the children was a Canadian citizen, and the victims are believed to be of Romanian and Indian descent.
Gray said while she doesn’t know Oakes, she does know his father who is a community member and one of her cafe's customers.
She said her business was hired by the Mohawk council to make sure all of the volunteer searchers are fed.
Gray said the cafe has provided breakfast sandwiches for the past two days and also provided supper on Friday.
“The community is pulling together and everybody is being supportive of each other in one way or another whether it be volunteering at the main (search) site or other businesses donating … to the searchers,” said Gray. “That’s what this community is about, no matter what everybody is always there to help.”
A few of the volunteers could be seen gathered at the Hogansburg, N.Y., Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, while police blocked off access to the marina where they had set up a command post.
Authorities say the territory's unique geography makes it a popular spot for human smugglers, with police making 48 separate interceptions involving 80 people trying to enter the United States illegally since January.
Most of them have been of Indian or Romanian descent.
In February, police in Akwesasne reported an increase in human smuggling into the Mohawk territory.
In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St. Regis River, which runs through the territory.
A seventh person, spotted leaving the vessel and wading ashore, was later identified as a U.S. citizen. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials described what happened as a human smuggling incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 1, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interim RCMP commissioner Duheme 'very concerned' about foreign interference
As questions continue to swirl around the issue of other countries' meddling in Canadian affairs, interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme says he's 'very, very concerned' about foreign interference, and would like to see the national force be able to use intelligence as evidence in its investigations.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
April storms bring May norms: Weather Network’s seasonal forecast
The latest seasonal outlook from The Weather Network shows early April will continue to be chilly with flip-flopping temperatures bringing above and below the usual levels of precipitation seen around this time.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Recent immigrants more likely to have confidence in Parliament, Canadian media: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada has released its new report about the Canadians level of confidence in Canada’s institutions, finding that recent immigrants are more likely to express confidence in the media and parliament.
Afghan women cyclists who escaped the Taliban are chasing their dreams in Canada
After the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan and banned sports for female athletes, Afghan women cyclists are chasing their dreams in Canada.
Biden and his 2024 campaign: Waiting for some big decisions
U.S. President Joe Biden has all but announced he's running for reelection, but key questions about the 2024 campaign are unresolved: Who will manage it? Where will it be based? When will he finally make it official?
Toronto
-
Brampton, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting, harassing female paramedics in Peel Region
A Brampton, Ont. man is under arrest after what is being described as a “troubling series of events” that saw female paramedics in Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed.
-
Michael Mantha removed from Ontario NDP caucus amid workplace investigation
The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.
-
Should cars be allowed in High Park? Public debate comes to a head
Cherry blossom season is right around the corner – but will you be able to drive inside the park to see the blooms?
Atlantic
-
'Impervious to change': doubt, disappointment after initial RCMP response to inquiry recommendations
After the RCMP commissioner admitted he didn't read the Mass Casualty Commission’s final recommendations, family members of those killed in the April 2020 tragedy say they have doubts the force will change.
-
Minimum wage increases in N.B. and N.S.
The minimum wage increases today in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
London
-
Firefighters face water shortage fighting barn fire near Parkhill
A wooden barn has been completely destroyed by fire on Springbank Road near Parkhill, Ont.
-
London Fire Department marks 150 years of service
The London, Ont. Fire Department is marking 150 years of service on Saturday.
-
Police attended reported shooting in central London, Ont., one person sent to hospital
London police responded to Dundas Street, just west of William Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening for a reported shooting. According to police, one person is in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Snow storm forces closure of some northern Ont. highways
Some highways in northeastern Ontario were closed as a winter storm is creating hazardous road conditions Saturday.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
Calgary
-
Sawhney to run as UCP candidate for Calgary North-West
The United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta announced Saturday that Rajan Sawhney will run as a UCP candidate for Calgary North-West after announcing in February that she wouldn't be running for re-election in Calgary North-East.
-
Toffoli scores twice, Flames complete comeback in 5-4 OT win against Canucks
It was a Friday night comeback the Calgary Flames needed.
-
Roughnecks lose the battle but clinch playoff spot in 14-8 loss to Seals
San Diego came out firing on all cylinders Friday night, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before Roughneck captain Jesse King stopped the barrage.
Kitchener
-
Flood warnings issued for West Montrose, Drayton
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued flood warnings to two communities along the Grand River watershed.
-
Family of Beau Baker 'deeply concerned' after inquest jury rules his death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Youth charged, 86-year-old seriously hurt after shooting near West Montrose: WRPS
A youth is facing criminal charges after an 86-year-old man was seriously injured in a reported shooting incident near West Montrose.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver asks artist, vigil keepers to end Indigenous children's shoe memorial
Officials in Vancouver said they plan to meet with the artist and volunteers who are keeping vigil on a children's shoe memorial on the steps of the city's art gallery in an effort to end the tribute to children who didn't return from residential schools.
-
BC ferry commissioner OKs annual fare hike of 9.2%, minister says it will be 3%
The British Columbia Ferry Commission has set a price cap on ferry fare increases of 9.2 per cent for each of the next four years.
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan officially resigns seat in legislature
Former premier John Horgan has officially resigned his Victoria-area seat in the British Columbia legislature.
Edmonton
-
Oilers in playoff mode while Ducks finish out season
The Edmonton Oilers are showing they can win in a variety of ways, a recent trait that should provide them a boost heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
-
Harm reduction group alleges excessive force by Edmonton police officers
A local harm reduction group says force used by Edmonton police officers during a recent arrest on Whyte Avenue on Sunday was "appalling."
Windsor
-
One person in hospital following house fire in Windsor’s Sandwich neighbourhood
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services attended a house fire early Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Queen Street.
-
Collision leads to impaired charges in Chatham
When police arrived to a collision on Degge Street, they said they spoke to the driver at fault for the crash and believed him to be driving while impaired by alcohol.
-
LTVCA issues flood outlook statement
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said due to the heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in search for man wanted on assault charges
RCMP in Punnichy is requesting assistance from the public in the search for a man wanted on assault charges.
-
Accused's mother testifies during second-degree murder trial
Chelsea Whitby notified her mom every time her son, Emerson, got a bump or bruise.
-
Sale of former Sask. government liquor store buildings begins
The sale has started of former Saskatchewan government liquor store buildings. The province got out of liquor retailing earlier this month and is disposing of all assets.
Ottawa
-
April Fools' Day jokes from city services, museums and businesses in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a few of our favourite April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Wet weather in Ottawa Saturday, followed by quick cold snap
It's a drizzly Saturday in Ottawa that could be warmer than average, but a significant drop in temperature is less than a day away.
-
Here's a look at eight things that will cost more in Ottawa starting April 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in Ottawa starting April 1.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government offers pay bump for family doctors who work later hours
In an attempt to take pressure off hospital emergency rooms, the Saskatchewan government will offer a bump in pay for family doctors who work later hours.
-
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
-
Saskatoon police want to know where security cameras are
Police in Saskatoon are hoping to create a list of homes and businesses that have security cameras.